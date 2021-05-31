Man cycles 300 km to get medicine for his son in Karnataka

A man cycled 300 km from his native village Ganiganakoppal near Bannur in T Narasipur taluk to Bengaluru to get medicines for his son with special needs.

Shivu (name changed), a construction worker, pedalled for three days on his bicycle and brought medicines for his son, who is suffering from health issues since childhood.

The boy is being treated by the doctors of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, for the last 10 years. Shivu used to visit Nimhans once in two months to procure medicines.

Read more: Chinese climber becomes first blind Asian to scale Mount Everest

Due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, Shivu could not travel to Bengaluru to get medicines. Hence, he decided to go to Bengaluru on a bicycle and left the village on May 23 and returned on May 26, with medicines.

Shivu said, “The doctors had said the chances of epileptic attack is high if the medicines are stopped before the boy turns 18-years. “I took out a journey on the bicycle. On learning about the incident, the doctors at Nimhans gave me Rs 1,000.”