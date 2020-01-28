Measures taken to improve Mysuru 2nd PU results: Deputy Director for PU Education

Deputy Director for PU Education B N Nagarathna on Tuesday said the department is taking all measures to improve the second PU pass percentage of Mysuru district to 90%.

The students appearing for the exams would be issued a 40-page booklet for all the subjects and no additional sheets would be provided, she stressed.

She clarified the doubts of students and the parents in connection with the second PU exams during the phone-in programme organised by Deccan Herald and Prajavani publications, in Mysuru and instilled confidence among the students.

The department of PU education has brought out handbooks for all the subjects to the benefit of students appearing for the exam.

All necessary steps have been taken to ensure good results and the principals of all the PU colleges have been directed to hold remedial classes for the students who need more guidance.