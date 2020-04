The Mysuru District Cooperative Milk Producers Societies Union Limited (MyMUL) has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund to combat COVID-19.

MyMUL President M Siddegowda, Director SC Ashok and Managing Director D Ashok donated funds through Karnataka's Minister for Cooperation Somashekar. Siddegowda handed over the cheque to the Minister in Bengaluru on Wednesday.