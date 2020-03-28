Mysuru City Corporation asks Karnataka govt to extend property tax rebate period

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has approached the State government to extend the property tax rebate period.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that he has written a letter to the government to extend the rebate period, following the outbreak of COVID-19. As per the norms, the rebate period ends by March 31.

Disinfectant

The authorities have already started to spray disinfectants across the city. In addition, the process of spraying Hydrogen peroxide will commence from Saturday. All the streets under all 65 wards of the MCC will be sprayed with hydrogen peroxide, he said.

Geo-mapping

The authorities are geo-mapping the shops with 'My Clean City-Mysuru' mobile application. All shops in the city will be tagged to the application so that the people can get details of the shops and it will help the MCC to launch mobile vehicles to supply food items, he said. The initiative is not only for emergency, but, it will help in future also, the Commissioner said.