Mysuru district in list of 25 coronavirus hotspots in India

Mysuru district figured in the list of 25 coronavirus hotspots in India, as per the tweet of Health Minister B Sriramulu at 12 noon, on Wednesday.

As per the table provided by Sriramulu, Mysuru is among two districts of Karnataka, along with Bengaluru Urban in the seventh place, with 33 Covid positive cases. Mysuru, with 12 cases, up to noon on Wednesday, was ranked 21st in the list. But, by 7 pm on Wednesday, Mysuru district rose to 19 Covid positive cases, including a couple from Mysuru city.