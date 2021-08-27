Mysuru gang-rape accused will be arrested soon, assures Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that the police will crack the gang-rape case soon.

He was speaking to reporters during his visit to Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill, here.

The police are conducting investigation in connection with the rape case. But the rape survivor has not given her statement, he said.

The minister said the accused are yet to be traced and that it is not possible to disclose information about the investigation.

When asked about Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's opposition to Jnanendra's statement that the girl should not have gone to the deserted place where she was raped, the Minister said the CM has the power to give his remarks, he said.

Sought strength

The minister said that he has prayed to the Devi to give strength to the police as well as Home Department to safeguard the people. "I have prayed to the Devi to bless the state so that there is no crime," he said.