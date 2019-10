The city police took 20 persons, the members of Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee, into custody, for taking out protest rally, on Saturday.

The members had taken out protest rally from Thavarakatte to foots of Chamundi hill demanding Mahisha Dasara Celebration, which was recently averted by the police.

A few other members also tried to offer floral tribute the statue of Mahishasura atop the hill. The Police had deputed additional security personnel atop the hill.