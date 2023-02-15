NIA conducts search in Udaygiri police station limits in Mysuru related to Mangaluru blast case 

NIA (National Investigation Agency) team has conducted a search in a place in Udaygiri police station limits in Mysuru related to Mangaluru blast case on Wednesday early morning.

Highly placed sources confirmed that the team sought for staff from city police, and they secretly conducted the raid. They have not revealed as to whose house they raided, what they found there or any other information.

According to a press note released by officials in Delhi, the NIA officials have reportedly conducted this raid, related to press cooker bomb/Improvised Explosive Device blast that took place in a moving auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru city on November 19 2022, while the accused was carrying the bomb for planting it in a public place. This case was registered at the police station in Kankanady in Mangaluru on November 20, 2022 and re-registered on 23 November, 2022.

NIA conducted searches at eight locations related to this case in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka including Mysuru on Wednesday.