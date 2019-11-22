No Congress leaders are with Siddaramaiah: DyCM Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that the Congress and JD(S) have declared war against themselves and that the BJP government will continue in the state.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the BJP needs another six MLAs as the present strength of the Assembly is 222. Of 224 seats, polls for two segments are pending.

Ashwath Narayana ridiculed CLP leader Siddaramaiah saying, "No Congress leaders are with him. Siddaramaiah is cornered in the party. There is no proper coordination among the Congress leaders. Congress leaders have found alternative to Siddaramaiah and thus neglecting him."

Claiming that the BJP government will complete the term, the Narayan alleged that JD(S) leaders have said they will not join hands with Congress.