Online veena concert today

Mysuru-based cultural organisation Ganabharati has organised an online veena concert by Balu Masthi, on December 25, at 6 pm.

He will be accompanied by Sunil Subrahmanya on the mridanga. The programme is not a public performance, but will be live on Ganabharathi Facebook page and on Youtube, says a press note from A Radhesh, member of Ganabharati.

Balu Masthi, a Carnatic veena artist, has been learning and playing music since a young age. He was a youth artist on All India Radio, during his childhood. He learnt veena from the late A V Prakash for many years. He also learnt veena from Jayanthi Kumaresh.

Sunil Subramanya, born in 1986 near Sringeri, was drawn to the art of percussion as a child. He is from a family with deep roots in music, particularly Bhajana Sampradaya.

He started his initial training at an age of 10 years, under his father Subramanya and Sringeri Ramachandra Rao. At the age of 15, Sunil came under the tutelage of mridangam maestro Bangalore Arjun Kumar. Sunil has his advanced training from Umayalapuram Sivaraman. Sunil is an ‘A’ graded artist of All India Radio and

Doordarshan.