Pharma company staff home-quarantined in Nanjangud

All employees of a pharma company here have been home-quarantined as a precautionary measure as five staffers of the firm had tested positive for COVID-19, even as police seized 220 vehicles for violation of lockdown guidelines on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar had ordered total lockdown of Nanjangud town on Saturday night as a result. The district administration has declared Nanjangud town as a cluster case and suspended all activities, except emergency and essential services.

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth said the police have blocked all entry and exit points of the town. Only one entry and one exit point are kept open, through which emergency and essential service vehicles are allowed under tight surveillance. The lockdown will be intensified on Monday. No one will be allowed to move around, the SP said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The SP, who is tracking the primary contacts of the COVID-19 victims, said there are 1,372 employees in the pharma company. "All the employees will be home-quarantined. At present, over 900 employees are quarantined and the remaining will be quarantined by Monday,” the SP said.

The police will keep a close watch on those quarantined. Beat constables will visit their houses to keep vigil. The SP said none except the wholesalers will be allowed to enter the Nanjangud APMC. The DC said Nanjangud town is totally contained as per the plan of the union government.

He said all primary contacts of the COVID-19 patients will be quarantined at the government facility to avoid further spread of the disease. The people need not panic, the DC said.