City police arrested two mobile thieves, who targeted tourists during Mysuru Dasara.

Abdul Jameel and Suresh are accused. The police took them into custody while trying to sell mobile phones on KT Street.

A police officer said, during an investigation, the duo revealed they stole mobile phones during Jamboo Savari procession on October 8.

The police have recovered stolen 12 mobiles worth Ra 1.5 lakh. A case has been registered with Lashkar Police.