Religious institutions join fight against COVID-19

JSS Mahavidyapeeta and its employees have donated Rs 50 lakh towards Chief Minister’s Relief fund to fight COVID-19.

Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami handed over the cheque to District In-charge Minister V Somanna at the Mutt’s branch in Mysuru on Wednesday. In addition to the funds, the Mutt is feeding destitutes and migrant workers in the city for the past few days.

The mutt authorities are serving food to 2,000 people on a daily basis. Packed food is being distributed at several government schools across the city. The food is prepared at JSS School in JP Nagar and supplied to various centres for distribution, an officer said.

Avadhoota Datta Peetham has also extended support to the State government and district administration to combat COVID-19. District In-charge Minister Somanna had visited seer Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swami on Monday, when the pontiff explained the steps taken by the ashrama to help Mysuru City Corporation and also to feed the people in need.

The seer had said that the District administration can provide food as per its guidelines to the needy and claim the expense from the ashrama.