Revanna warns of protest near CM’s house

Sathishkumar T R, DH News Service, Mysuru, Hassan,
  • Dec 25 2020, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 01:19 ist

MLA H D Revanna warned of staging a protest in front of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s house in the second week of January, if the government does not release funds for the works sanctioned for Hassan district, during the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

Addressing media persons in Hassan on Thursday, Revanna said, the BJP government has not sanctioned any development works for the district, so far. While development works are being carried out in other districts, crores of rupees sanctioned for Hassan district has been stalled, after the local MLA wrote to the government. Funds have not been released to the constituencies of JD(S) MLAs. The government is into revenge politics since the last 18 months, Revanna alleged.

The airport work, Chikkamagaluru-Beluru-Alur railway route, the park near Channapatna lake, new prisons and other works, that were sanctioned during the tenure of H D Kumaraswamy as chief minister have been stalled, Revanna said.

