Second phase of Gram Panchayat elections today

The officials have geared up for the second phase of Gram Panchayat (GP) polls in Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts, scheduled for December 27, Sunday, from 7 am to 5 pm.

The first phase of the election was held on December 22 and the counting of the votes of both the phases will be on December 30. The polling officials, along with booths, have shifted to their respective voting centres.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, adequate precautions have been taken as per the directions from the State Election Commission. Anganwadi and Asha workers are deputed for poll duty. Thermal screening and hand sanitisers will be made mandatory in the polling booths.

In Mysuru, the polls will be held for a total of 102 GPs of three taluks - Mysuru, Nanjangud and T Narasipur - with 721 wards and 1,929 seats.

In Mandya, a total of 230 GPs from four taluks - Pandavapura, Srirangapatna, KR Pet and Nagamangala - will go for polls. While 545 members are unanimously elected, the election will be held for 3,249 seats of 3,797. As many as 8,012 candidates are in the fray from four taluks.

In Hassan, GPs in Beluru, Arasikere, Alur and Holenarasipur taluks are going for polls in the second phase. The elections will be held for 120 GPs and 4,041 candidates are in the fray. Out of 1,648 seats, 178 posts are unanimously elected and no nominations received for two seats.

The authorities have identified 76 Covid-19 positive patients from four taluks and special arrangements have been made for them. There are a total of 4,92,536 voters from four taluks.

Three taluks - Yelandur, Kollegal and Hanur - in Chamarajanagar district will go for polls. There are a total of 3,02,889 voters in three taluks. While 1,52,694 are men, 1,50,178 are women voters.

As many as 12 GPs in Yelandur, 16 GPs in Kollegal and 24 GPs in Hanur taluk will go for elections. Elections will be held for 872 posts and 2,450 candidates are in the fray. However, 35 members are unanimously elected and no nominations are filed for nine seats.