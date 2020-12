Two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of Police have succumbed to Covid-19 in the district.

Balakrishna (59) of Hassan Layout Police Station and Doreswamy (57) of Gorur Police Station are the deceased.

According to a source, Doreswamy was recently promoted as ASI and was transferred to Gorur. Both had tested positive for Covid and were under treatment at the Covid hospital, but succumbed to the infection on Tuesday.