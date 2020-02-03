University of Mysore invites application for KSET

The University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency that conduct the Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship, has started inviting applications.

The test will be conducted for 41 subjects as per the UGC guidelines.

Submission of online applications will commence on February 3 with March 4 being the last date of submission without paying a fine. The last date of submission including the fine is March 9.

For details: kset.uni-mysore.act.in