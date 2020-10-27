Vijayadashami procession amidst tight security

The Vijayadashami procession, the last leg of Mysuru Dasara, was held successfully amidst tight security.

The City Police intensified the security in and around Mysuru Palace where Jamboo Savari was held. Only 300 people were allowed for the event due to outbreak of Covid-19. Though a few people’s representatives had brought their family members, the Police did not allow them to enter the Palace premises.

City Police had deputed additional staff at all the four gates of the Palace - Varaha, Balarama, Karikal Thotti and Jayamarthanda and only limited persons were

allowed.

The City Police Commissioner Chandragupta had issued orders prohibiting vehicle movement on the roads near the Palace. The sniffer dog squad, five teams of bomb detection and disposal squad inspected the Palace premises. The Police Commissioner had clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 around the Palace premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police A N Prakash Gowda said, as many as 535 police constables, 30 PSI and CPI, commando force, 10 KSRP battalion were deputed for security.