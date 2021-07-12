Woman arrested for cheating, misusing actor Darshan's name

Woman held for cheating, misusing actor Darshan's name

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 12 2021, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 15:31 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

Mysuru city police took a woman into custody for allegedly trying to cheat a man in the name of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa.

Arunakumari is accused. She was blackmailing one Harsh Melanta, who had applied for Rs 25 crore loan in a bank. Arunakumari, who introduced herself as a bank manager, approached Melanta and accused him of furnishing fake documents related to actor Darshan.

She had demanded Rs 25 lakh and later, Melanta had lodged a police complaint with Hebbal Police, who took her into custody. Actor Darshan visited N R subdivision ACP in this regard on Sunday.

Karnataka
Darshan
cheating
Mysuru

