Zoos play vital role in restoration of lost biodiversity, says Central Zoo Authority official  

Dr Sanjay Shukla added that the zoos are also functioning as centres for the rehabilitation of rescued animals

Shilpa P
  • Jan 18 2023, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 12:16 ist
A tigress plays with her four cubs inside an enclosure at Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo

"There is an unprecedented loss or greater decline of biodiversity than ever in human history from 1970 and 2016. During this period, the number of mammals, apes and reptiles has reduced by 68 per cent. So, zoos no longer remain centres for showcasing animals for recreation but they are playing a vital role in the restoration of biodiversity lost, for breeding, conservation, research and education," said Dr Sanjay Shukla, member secretary, Central Zoo Authority (CZA).  

He was speaking at the two-day National Conference for zoo directors which began at a private hotel in Mysuru on Wednesday. 

Dr Sanjay Shukla added that the zoos are also functioning as centres for the rehabilitation of rescued animals. The sustainability of fund flow is important to maintain the zoo well. Also, transporting rescued animals is a challenge, as half of them die during transportation. 

B P Ravi, additional principal chief conservator of forests and member secretary and Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) added that zoos have become places for ecological solutions with breeding. Besides translocating surplus animals from Mysuru Zoo to other zoos, they translocated 150 sambars from Mysuru Zoo to Kali Tiger reserve. Besides educating people, they earn good revenue for their maintenance, as 90 million people visit zoos in India, million people in the State, that is 10 per cent of the population of the State, visit the zoos in Karnataka. For 766 districts, there are 162 zoos in the country, he said. 

Jawaid Akthar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Department of Forest, Environment and Ecology, said that there is a lot of pressure on wildlife.

"It is not possible to take a large number of people into the forests to educate them. There should be more zoos," he said.

Ajit Kulkarni, executive director of Mysuru Zoo said that as many as 57 zoo directors from 25 states, senior officers, 14 resource persons, officials and staff from Zoo Authority of Karnataka are participating at the conference.

 

