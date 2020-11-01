'Name Mangalore Airport after Koti Chennayya'

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Nov 01 2020, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 11:50 ist
A team of AAI officials led by Mangalore International Airport (MIA) Director V V Rao seen symbolically handing over documents and key to Adani Mangaluru International Airport Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashutosh Chandra and Adani Airports Chief Executive Officer Behnad Zandi at the Airport in Kenjar. Credit: DH

Dakshina Kannada District Youth Congress President Mithun Rai has urged Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani to name Mangalore International Airport after Koti Chennayya, the twin cultural folk heroes of Tulu Nadu.

In a tweet, Mithun Rai said “Mr @gautam_adani , since you are the decision making authority now for the Mangaluru International Airport, instead of changing to Adani Airports, we the citizens of Mangaluru humbly request you to change it to KOTI CHENNAYA International Airport.”

Airport Authority of India (AAI) has handed over the operations of Mangalore International Airport (MIA) to Adani Group on October 30 midnight. Adani group after taking over MIA, changed the hoarding boards inside and outside the Airport to Adani Airports.

The central government in 2019 had privatised six major airports of the country— Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati. After a competitive bidding process, the Adani group had bagged the 50 year concession for operating six AAI operated airports.

Mangaluru Airport
Mangaluru
Mangalore
Karnataka

