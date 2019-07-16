Narayanpur dam gets 10 tmcft in six days

Narayanpur Basavasagar reservoir in Hunasagi taluk, Yadgir district, which had hit rock bottom a week ago, has come alive. The reservoir has received as much as 10 tmcft water in just six days.

On July 11, the inflow into the reservoir was only 1,258 cusecs. The storage than was 16 tmcft, including the dead storage. In a week’s time, the storage has shot up to 26.27 tmcft. The inflow on Tuesday stood at 33,000 cusecs while the outflow was 1,600 cusecs, according to assistant executive engineer R L Hallur.

The authorities have released water from the Narayanapur reservoir to the Left Bank Canal on Tuesday.

Narayanpur dam is just five tmcft short of reaching its full reservoir level (FRL). If the volume of inflow continues, the reservoir will attain FRL in a day or two.

Meanwhile, the farmer leaders Raghavendra Kaamnatagi and Ramesh Biradar have urged the competent authority to call an irrigation consultative committee (ICC) meeting to take a decision on releasing water to canals as both reservoirs in Krishna basin - Almatti and Narayanpur - have a good volume of water.

With a dip in water level in Hiranyakeshi and Markandyea rivers, tributaries of Ghataprabha river, Shingalapur bridge-cum-barrage on the outskirts of Gokak has been open for traffic.

All six low-lying bridges across Krishna and its tributaries in Chikkodi and Nippani taluks, Belagavi district, have also been open for vehicular movement. The inflows into the rivers have come down as the showers have subsided in the Sahyadri ranges in Maharashtra.

After a few days lull, parts of north Karnataka received moderate to heavy showers on Tuesday.

Raichur witnessed a downpour for half-an-hour on Tuesday afternoon. The showers poured misery on the residents of a few residential layouts, where the earth was dug up for UGD and road works.

Koppal town and parts of the district, including Kushtgi, Kukanur, Karatagi and Kanakagiri, experienced a brief spell of downpour in the evening.

Hosapete taluk recorded spells of light showers on Tuesday.

Heavy showers lashed Kerur in Badami taluk, Bagalkot district, in the afternoon, causing grave hardships to the traders and the customers at the Tuesday cattle shandy and the vegetable market.