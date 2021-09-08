Nativity of Mary observed with traditional fervour in Dakshina Kannada

Devotees across the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada observed the feast of Our Lady of Nativity, or commonly known as Monthi Fest, with devotion on Wednesday. For the second consecutive year, the celebrations at churches were limited due to the restrictions following Covid-19 pandemic.

Safety measures were followed in churches according to government's guidelines. All the faithfuls who attended the mass were wearing masks mandatorily in churches in Mangaluru.

Rituals such as procession and offering of flowers by children were also restricted due to the pandemic.

The Konkani-speaking Catholic community members observe September as “Thene Habba” or harvest festival every year. It is also an occasion marked by a thanksgiving mass for blessing a good harvest.

Nine days before the main feast, people attend the nine days novena. Traditionally, during this period people have only vegetarian food.

Prior to the commencement of mass, the first corn from the field is brought to the Altar in a procession, which is blessed by the priest. Bunches of newly-harvested paddy stalks are blessed in the church and a sheaf is carried home by every Catholic.

The feast is celebrated by serving vegetarian food comprising variety of items for meals.



In his message, Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Peter Paul Saldanha said “The month of September makes us bubble with joy as we celebrate the birth of our Blessed Mother. The whole nature sparkles with greenery and is resplendent with colourful flowers. The children are in the limelight, and they teach us how to love Mother Mary. With Mary, everything is new. The family bond gets renewed, the blessed new corn comes into our homes, and all blessings of prosperity come along with it.”

Further, he said, “A girl child who is the hope of the future of our families is honoured and protected. On this occasion, we must firmly resolve to pay attention to the wholesome health of our families. As we are living through the Year of Amoris Laetitia Family, we have a wonderful opportunity to attend to the needs of the family in the various vicissitudes of life.”

The Bishop has appealed to the Parish Priests and the Commission for the Family to make extra efforts to visit the families in the Parish to support and empower them wherever needed.