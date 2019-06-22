New colleges: PU department okays 29 applications

The department of pre-university education, which found itself in a controversy during the 2018-19 academic year over giving approval to set up new private PU colleges, this year rejected most of the applications.

Of the 425 total applications received for this year, the department approved only 29. It has rejected most of the applications which were not meeting the norms.

For the first time, the department had sought a report on each application from the deputy director of the district concerned, about the availability of infrastructure. The department has published the list of rejected colleges on its website along with reasons for rejection and such applicants are allowed to provide related documents and submit the applications again before June 25.