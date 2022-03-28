New Karnataka Cabinet likely after Ugadi

A state Cabinet reshuffle with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections is likely after the Ugadi festival, with indications that several ministers could be dropped to accommodate new faces.

The reshuffled Cabinet is expected to address complaints of inadequate regional and caste representation, thereby ensuring the backing of the BJP core vote base. The posts of deputy chief ministers could also return, say sources.

Though there were talks of a reshuffle in January after Sankranthi, the BJP high command had decided to delay it in view of Assembly elections in five states. Now, after the saffron party’s comfortable victory in polls, speculations are rife that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will have a new Cabinet by the end of April — exactly a year before the state elections in 2023.

Senior BJP MLA G H Thippareddy, who is among the aspirants for a Cabinet berth, told reporters that there were talks in party circles that “seven to eight ministers could be dropped and will be assigned party work”.

There are also talks that Thippareddy — who has remained a ministerial aspirant for a while now — will finally become a minister. “It is left to the party whether to induct me or not,” he said.

While the party might not pay much attention to the skewed representation enjoyed by a few communities, especially those who traditionally support the BJP, it is keen to introduce new faces. The ministers who could face the axe include Public Works Department Minister C C Patil and Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle. There are also rumours that seniors such as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa might be asked to step down.

There are also chances of three deputy chief ministers — representing the Vokkaliga, SC/ST and OBC community.

Transport Minister B Sriramulu’s long-standing demand of making him one could be realised finally, sources add.

Those that could find a place in the reshuffled Cabinet include MLAs P Rajeev, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Raju Gouda, M P Kumaraswamy and K Poornima.

Within the party circles, there were also differences on the number of ministers who could be dropped during the reshuffle.

“If they drop five ministers, eight new faces can be inducted as three berths are vacant. The number could go up to 13 if 10 ministers are dropped,” said a party functionary.

