New quarantine facility to boost ornamental fish trade, export

The State Department of Fisheries, in a bid to promote the rearing, trade, and export of ornamental fish, has set up a first-of-its-kind government quarantine facility for ornamental fish at Hesaraghatta.

Though Bengaluru is an important market for ornamental fish, lack of infrastructure has hindered trade, according to officials. "There are an estimated 2,500 ornamental fish retailers in Karnataka and close to 1,000 of them are based in Bengaluru, making it a hub for domestic ornamental fish trade," a senior official from the Department of Fisheries told DH.

At present, 90% of the state's demand for ornamental fish is met with supplies from Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi and Mumbai. "Transportation cost and fish mortality during transportation escalate prices and hence, these fishes are traded locally at higher prices," the official said.

Shripad Kulkarni, deputy director of the Department of Fisheries, said many retailers did not have a quarantine facility. "Regulations that were put in place seven years ago mandate that all imported fish should be quarantined for 15 to 21 days, depending on the variety. While big importers set up their own quarantine centres, smaller importers do not have such facilities, which acts as a deterrent," Kulkarni said.

The new facility, spread across 3,000 sq ft, can quarantine up to 50,000 small and 3,000 big fishes. "The centre will cater to various needs of the market – from disease diagnostics, treatment and quarantine to holding and packing," Kulkarni said.

To ensure better management of the fishes, an exclusive diagnostic laboratory has been set up within the premises of the quarantine centre. "The imported fish have to adjust to the conditions here and it is also important to monitor them for various diseases. The probability of the fish developing bacterial and parasitic diseases during the quarantine period is high and hence, we have set up a diagnostic facility," a senior official explained.

The department plans to offer the facility at subsidised prices for those interested in the sector. "The objective behind setting up such a huge facility is to attract small-scale importers and exporters into the activity. The centre will be operational soon and the services will be offered at a subsidised rate," another official said.