New road project threatens Bandipur tiger reserve

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve is facing a new threat, with the state's National Highway department proposing to expand a 12-km stretch of the National Highway 181 (Mysuru-Ooty Road) in the ecologically sensitive park.

The move, one of the many dangers being faced by the tiger reserve in the name of development, is in violation of the rule that stipulates 'status quo' on roads inside protected areas.

The proposal comes two years after the row over night traffic ban and the Union Ministry of Road Transport's idea of building an elevated corridor for NH 766, another road which passes through Bandipur and connects Kerala.

The Public Works Department's (PWD) NH division has now approached the Forest Department seeking clearance to widen a 12.8-km stretch of NH 181 that spans from the checkpost to the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border into a two-lane road.

Wildlife activist Guruprasad Timmapur said the existing roads have been wreaking havoc on the wildlife, with tigers, leopards, chital, sambar, langur becoming roadkills in their own territory. He further said that the officials were not following due process while submitting the proposal.

"It's category ‘A’ project as per the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification of 2006 as it falls within the national park," said Guruprasad. "In addition, the eco-sensitive zone notification for Bandipur Tiger Reserve mandates that an EIA is required for widening of the roads. However, the application falsely claims that no EIA is required. This is a blatant violation of the law."

Conservation biologist Sanjay Gubbi noted that Bandipur holds "our national animal (tiger) as well as our national heritage animal (elephant)" in high densities.

"Such areas form only 1 per cent of the country's geographical area and need to be well-protected. In addition, Bandipur is an important watershed for Kabini and Moyar rivers and for Kabini and Nugu reservoirs on which thousands of people depend for irrigation, drinking water and other purposes," he added.

Though the 2012 notification on Bandipur allows widening of roads under strict regulations, the subcommittee of the National Board of Wildlife in 2014 had recommended "status quo" on roads inside national parks and critical tiger habitats.

Guruprasad also called out NH officials for splitting the project work, adding that they have intentionally avoided proposing the entire stretch for widening.