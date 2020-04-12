No drinking water shortage this year

There is no need to worry about drinking water shortage this year, as the water level in the reservoirs of the Cauvery basin, including Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, is sufficient to meet the drinking water needs till the beginning of the rainy season.

The water level of the dams as on April 9, is more compared to the corresponding day last year. Besides, the water level of the KRS dam, which is the lifeline of the people of Mandya, and supplies drinking water to Mysuru and Bengaluru cities, is 11 ft more compared to last year.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Executive Engineer M B Raju said that there will not be any drinking water problem this year. The live capacity of the KRS dam is 18 tmcft. Hence, there is sufficient drinking water to supply to Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru, he said.

Water is supplied to Bengaluru from KRS and Kabini dam. Every day, 600 cusec of water is being supplied. Priority is also given for the daily management and agriculture activities. We ensure that the crops are not affected, he said.

While Kabini dam has 7.97 tmcft of water, Harangi has 2.95 tmcft and Hemavathy 15.21 tmcft. There is sufficient water in the dams due to good rains last year.

The people of Bengaluru, Mysuru cities and 47 towns, 625 villages depend on KRS dam for drinking water. There is a need for 3 tmc ft of water every month.