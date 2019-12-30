‘No interviews for some Group A & B posts’

The Cabinet on Monday decided to do away with personal interviews while selecting candidates for some Group A & B posts through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

“Currently, selection for Group C & D posts are based on a written test. For some Group A & B posts, it has been decided not to conduct interviews and select candidates on the basis of written tests,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters. “While we are yet to identify the posts, we think that personal interviews aren’t needed for some posts to which professionals such as doctors and engineers are selected,” he said.