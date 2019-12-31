No K'taka city finds place in country's clean city list

None of the cities from Karnataka found a place in the top 100 cleanest cities in the country as per the central government's latest cleanliness survey announced here on Tuesday.

The latest cleanliness survey, which is also called Swachh Survekshan League-2020, (SS League 2020), was introduced with the objective of sustaining the on-ground performance of cities along with continues monitoring of service level performance when it comes to cleanliness.

SS League covering 4203 cities across the country, is being conducted in three quarters, April-June, July-September, and October -December 2019. Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri on Monday announced the first two quarter survey results.

In Karnataka among all surveyed cities, Mysuru and Tumakuru bagged first and second place respectively in both first quarter (April to June) and second quarter (July-September).

In all India level, Indore was adjudged the country's cleanest city for the fourth time.

Bhopal stood second in first-quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second-quarter results (July-September).

The third position was grabbed by Surat in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in the second quarter.

The Minister also announced that Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual urban cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry will start from January 4 to January 21 across the country.

In the next year's survey, the focus will be sanitation involving wastewater treatment and reuse, fecal sludge management he said.