No relaxation in containment areas: Minister

Law and District In-Charge Minister J C Madhuswamy said that though the lockdown has been relaxed to some extent in certain parts of the state, there will be no relaxation in the containment (sealed down) areas in the state like those in Sira and Bengaluru. He spoke at a review meeting in the city on Saturday.

He categorically stated that there would be no more relaxation till May 3. He added that people who were planning to get married during the lockdown period may apply online to the deputy commissioner and get approval to hold the marriage with just 10 people present at the function.

He said that as the government was providing grocery to the doorsteps of people and no one was going hungry. He also mentioned that many independent individuals and organisations had been distributing free prepared food to people and after a discussion, this would be stopped in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic.