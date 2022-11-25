No Syndicate members in LICs, says govt circular

The state government has asked vice chancellors of public universities not to nominate Syndicate members as chairpersons of local inspection committees (LICs) which visit affiliated colleges, citing conflict of interest.

According to a circular issued by the Higher Education department, the decision was taken following allegations and opposition from various quarters against having Syndicate members in the LICs.

"If the Syndicate members are appointed to the LICs, then the same members will discuss and decide about the LIC reports in the Syndicate meeting. This is a conflict of interest and it will be difficult for them to be transparent," the circular pointed out.

The circular further said that in order to maintain quality of education, academicians and subject experts must be in the LICs.

Officials from the Higher Education department told DH that this was nothing new. Similar efforts were made in the past. "Even in 2017, a similar order was issued, but it was not implemented effectively as a majority of the Syndicate members appointed, were affiliated with political parties or politicians," the officer said.

In 2009 too, similar directives were given. But then, members challenged it in court that ruled in their favour. The issue has been discussed several times in the Assembly and the Council, as well.

The role of LICs is big as they deal with colleges with respect to renewal of affiliation, permission to enhance intake, sanction new courses, provide fresh or permanent affiliation.

In 2009, a woman Syndicate member of Bangalore University, who headed an LIC, was arrested by the Lokayukta police following a complaint filed by a private college. The college management alleged that the member demanded Rs 5 lakh in exchange for a favourable report allowing new courses. The bribe amount came down to Rs 2 lakh after negotiations. She was caught red-handed and was convicted by the special Lokayukta court.