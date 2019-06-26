No transfers for H-K employees for 10 yrs

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has directed the competent authorities not to transfer the employees working in the government offices of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, for ten years from the date of their appointment.

This direction comes in the wake of a letter written by Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge to the government chief secretary, recently.

In the letter, the minister stated, “Employees working in various cadres in the government offices of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari districts are getting transferred in a short period.

“In Kalaburagi district alone, as many as 76 top posts are lying vacant. Development is taking a back seat in the region.

“Hence, the government should instruct the competent authority to ensure the employees work here for some time.”

The state government has issued this direction on June 20.