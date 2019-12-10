None will dare to replace BSY now, says Yatnal

Bijapur City BJP legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday hit out indirectly at the party central leadership saying none would dare to replace B S Yediyurappa from the Chief Minister’s post and sideline his supporters after results of the bypolls.

Yatnal, who had issued statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October over the Centre’s failure in releasing grants for flood-hit North Karnataka region, without naming any leader, said that those at the helm of affairs were convinced that Yediyurappa was a mass leader.

“They realised the importance of respecting local leadership after developments in Maharastra and Haryana,” he said and added,”After the results of the bypolls, nobody will now dare to replace Yediyurappa from his position and sideline his supporters.”

State BJP president was a soft-spoken person and hence his innocence was misused often, he said.

Yatnal clarified,”I am not a ministerial aspirant, but I may be inducted into the cabinet in a surprising manner. I won’t throng leaders’ residences holding my profile for the berth.”