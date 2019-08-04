North Karnataka floods: BSY to conduct aerial survey

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will conduct an aerial survey of flood-hit districts affected by the overflowing Krishna river in the Northern part of Karnataka on Monday. Five districts of the State - Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur - are affected due to heavy rainfall in Maharastra and parts of North Karnataka.

Following a video conference with Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts, directions were issued to shift residents of affected villages to rehabilitation centres. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also on standby.

Rainfall is expected to intensify in the region affecting more villages along the banks of the river. Some villages have been cut off from the mainland as bridges were washed off by the overflowing river. Rescue efforts are on to relocate such villagers, according to the Chief Ministers office.

Due to the swollen Krishna river, vast tracts of farmland in North Karnataka was inundated as more than two lakh cusecs of water was released over the past few days from Almatti reservoir in Bagalkot district due to heavy inflows from Maharashtra.