Notices to two pvt medical colleges politically motivated: ex-DyCM

The state government’s decision to serve notices on only two of 25 private medical colleges over the delay in setting up Covid labs, has whipped up a political controversy.

The notices were served on Devraj Urs Medical College in Kolar and Sri Siddhartha Medical College, Tumakuru.

While the Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research is managed by the family members of the former Union minister R L Jalappa, the Siddhartha Medical College is managed by senior Congress leader and former DyCM G Parameshwara’s family.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday night, Parameshwara said, “Here to inform all that a testing lab for Covid-19 is being set up at Sri Siddhartha Medical College. However, I question the move to send notice to only two private colleges. Why not the rest? Request the Government to not play petty political tricks amidst the pandemic. We are complying with all orders.”

Speaking to DH, Parameshwara said, “Space has been identified in both the colleges and an agreement has been signed with Genesis to set up the lab. The lab will be operational in less than 10 days. Why did the government issue notice to only two private medical colleges, and not the rest,” he sought to know.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) had issued a circular as early as April 10 asking all medical colleges to set up Covid testing facilities. Three months on, Only 27 of the 52 private medical colleges in the state have set up Covid testing facility.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar clarified, “I have graduated from Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Dr Parameshwara is a father figure to me. I am close to him and I have sent the notice as a minister, not because the college is run by a Congress leader.”

“While the rest of the 23 colleges have produced purchase orders of equipment, Siddhartha has not even produced purchase orders. They don’t even attend meetings convened by the ministers.” On Devaraj Urs Medical College, the minister said the college had not been testing samples sent by the government though they had set up a lab.

However, Dr Pradeep Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Devaraj Urs Medical College, said that 57.30% of the samples that the college had processed were from the government.

Meanwhile, Dr CK Ranjan, Pro Chancellor, Devaraj Urs Medical College, told DH, “The college has not received any notice from MCI regarding setting up of a lab at R L Jalappa Hospital, our teaching hospital. Our RTPCR viral (Covid-19) testing laboratory had started functioning on June 18 which is about one month prior to the minister’s

statement.”

“The MCI has made it clear that if they do not test Covid samples their affiliations will be withdrawn. What is political in this,” Sudhakar

questioned.