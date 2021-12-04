Only 40.32 lakh hectares of cultivable land irrigated in Karnataka

Of the total 1.28 crore hectares of cultivable land in Karnataka, 40.32 lakh hectare irrigated, the Centre informed Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in his written reply to K C Ramamurthy (BJP) said that in the entire country, out of 18.09 crore hectares of cultivable land, a total of 7.15 crore hectares irrigated.

Since agriculture is state subject, the works related to irrigation and water resources are implemented by the State Governments themselves as per their own resources.

However, to supplement the efforts of the states, the central government providing technical and financial assistance to them to encourage sustainable development and efficient

management of water resources through various schemes and programmes including Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana - Har Khet Ko Pani, Surface Minor Irrigation, Repair, Renovation and Restoration of Water Bodies Schemes.

