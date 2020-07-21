Oppn must support govt instead of levelling baseless allegations during crisis: Shettar

Criticising that Congress Party is not working as a constructive Opposition party in the State, Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday opined that the Opposition should have supported the government and give proper advice to the government during such a crisis time, instead of levelling baseless allegations.

"Purchase of equipment required in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic began in March, when their availability was very low, due to which prices might be high then. If Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah has any documents regarding any irregularity in this matter, he should question it in the session of the Assembly or lodge complaint with the concerned authority. He should stop punching in air," Shettar said.

It is not the time to merely criticise, but all should work together. Ministers are working honestly, and opposition parties should give constructive suggestions to the government, he noted.

Lockdown extension unlikely

Predicting that the 10-day lockdown going on in Dharwad district may not be extended beyond July 24, Shettar stated that a decision in this regard would be taken after consulting chief minister, chief secretary, district officials, businessmen, various organisations and others, while the issue would also be discussed in the Cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday.

Public co-operation is most essential in the battle against the pandemic. Lockdown is just a weapon to break the chain of spreading of infection, and to bring discipline among people, he said.

Preparations are made to keep 2,000 beds available for Covid-19 patients in the district immediately. Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) would have 250 more beds for Covid-19 treatment in a couple of days, and a total of 1,000 beds would be reserved there in coming days. Some private hospitals have also come forward to treat Covid-19 patients. Seven more ambulances are also being purchased, Shettar added.