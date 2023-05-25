Order cancelling Wakf Board appointments withdrawn

The minority welfare department has rolled back its recent order cancelling the Wakf Board appointments made by the previous BJP-led government.

It was just two days ago that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given instructions that appointments made to all Boards and Corporations in the previous government must be withdrawn.

Based on this, the respective departments had issued orders, cancelling the appointments to such posts.

While the minority welfare department followed suit and issued an order cancelling the appointments made by the BJP government, it's believed that certain members of the Wakf Board put pressure on the government not to go through this decision.

The Wakf Board chairperson Mohammed Shafi Saadi was a BJP-backed candidate and was appointed in 2020.

Sources in the minority welfare department said there was pressure from Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to withdraw the earlier order.