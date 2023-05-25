Order cancelling Wakf Board appointments withdrawn

Order cancelling Wakf Board appointments withdrawn

The Wakf Board chairperson Mohammed Shafi Saadi was a BJP-backed candidate and was appointed in 2020

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 25 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 03:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The minority welfare department has rolled back its recent order cancelling the Wakf Board appointments made by the previous BJP-led government. 

It was just two days ago that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given instructions that appointments made to all Boards and Corporations in the previous government must be withdrawn.

Based on this, the respective departments had issued orders, cancelling the appointments to such posts. 

While the minority welfare department followed suit and issued an order cancelling the appointments made by the BJP government, it's believed that certain members of the Wakf Board put pressure on the government not to go through this decision.

The Wakf Board chairperson Mohammed Shafi Saadi was a BJP-backed candidate and was appointed in 2020. 

Sources in the minority welfare department said there was pressure from Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to withdraw the earlier order. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Wakf Board

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

Tipu's bedchamber sword makes new auction record in UK

Tipu's bedchamber sword makes new auction record in UK

Who is Bimal Patel? Man behind new Parliament design

Who is Bimal Patel? Man behind new Parliament design

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

 