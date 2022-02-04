‘Outsiders’ force students to wear saffron shawls in Ramdurg

Amid the controversy revolving the wearing of hijab in a few colleges in Kundapur and Udupi, a group of students I S Yadwad First Grade Govt Degree College in Ramdurg town of Belagavi district had arrived in college wearing saffron shawls on Wednesday.

The video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.

SI S M Karjol visited the college after Principal A S Lalsangi informed the police about the incident. A few students defended wearing shawls as part of Hanuma Vrutha

It's said a few outsiders made the students wear saffron shawls on the college premises.

