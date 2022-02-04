Ramdurg: ‘Outsiders’ make students wear saffron shawls

‘Outsiders’ force students to wear saffron shawls in Ramdurg

The video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 04 2022, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 03:43 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Amid the controversy revolving the wearing of hijab in a few colleges in Kundapur and Udupi, a group of students I S Yadwad First Grade Govt Degree College in Ramdurg town of Belagavi district had arrived in college wearing saffron shawls on Wednesday.

The video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.

SI S M Karjol visited the college after Principal A S Lalsangi informed the police about the incident. A few students defended wearing shawls as part of Hanuma Vrutha

It's said a few outsiders made the students wear saffron shawls on the college premises.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kundapur
Udupi
Karnataka
Hijab row
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

 