Over 600 quintals of pilfered PDS rice seized in Gadag, Koppal 

The police have seized 600 bags of rice weighing 200 quintals, meant for distribution through PDS, under Anna Bhagya scheme, belonging to Koppal district, at Kalasapur Ring Road in Gadag on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off, the police intercepted a lorry illegally transporting Anna Bhagya rice to Hubballi. The police have seized lorry and a case has been registered at Gadag police station under Essential Commodities Act.

Several rackets, involved in pilfering Anna Bhagya rice are thriving in Koppal and Gadag districts.

On May 12, the food inspectors of Gadag, based on the information, had raided Sri Kiran Trading Company, owned by Rajahuli Peersab, and seized a Bolero car and 9.6 quintals of PDS rice stored at its godown.

On the night of May 12, the Koppal police, joined tahsildar and the Food and Civil Supplies officials, raided several houses at Hosagondabal in Koppal taluk and seized 448 quintals of pilfered Anna Bhagya rice worth Rs 11.66 lakh. The police booked the owners of the houses for illegally storing PDS rice.