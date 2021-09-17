Pandemic, pressure telling on IISc researchers

With two students taking their lives and another attempting it in a span of 72 hours, there is concern about a simmering mental health crisis at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Students and administrative sources said the matter has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic but added that IISc’s inability to address the root causes of the problem, such as insufficient mental support, means that some of the country’s best and brightest students are taking the extreme step.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the police said six students have taken their own lives, four of whom died this year. “From January 2018 to December 2019, two students took their own lives,” IISc said in a statement.

The latest casualty was Rishabhraj Mesharam, 21, a third-year undergraduate student, who died by suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday.

While friends say this was the result of depression prompted by a long-standing personal dispute with his parents, they also say he could have been saved had he had access to effective mental support at the institute.

Hours later on Tuesday, a woman PhD student also tried to hang herself but was saved. These incidents follow the death of another PhD student on Sunday.

“The academic environment is not easy on students at the best of times,” IISc director Govindan Rangarajan acknowledged in a condolence note. “It has been made even more difficult because of the constraints imposed upon us, especially our students, by the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic...we look forward to supporting you all in every way possible. We are there for you.”

IISc also insisted that its administration and its Wellness Centre, which was started about a year ago, have been proactive in setting up helpful resources for students, including a 24x7 emergency call service, 24x7 online counselling, outreach programmes and support via the YourDost platform, and recruiting counsellors. However, students said they have little trust in the campus doctors.

“That lack of trust led to Rishabhraj’s death,” said Aakash (name changed), a friend of the deceased. “The last time he tried to consult doctors, he was just sent home. He lost faith in them after that.” IISc reimburses up to eight visitations of students per year to external, private psychologists. But Rishabhraj had already used up this quota.

However, medical professionals disagree. Students don’t seek help because of deep-rooted stigma on campus over issues of mental health. This must change, a staffer said.

“An April 2021 survey to determine the mental well-being of the student body drew less than 1,000 students out of over 4,500 students enrolled. Out of this, 10% to 15% were shortlisted for support. The three biggest causes were: academic-pressures, personal problems or interpersonal problems. Every single person shortlisted was contacted and reached out. Those who need help are given it,” the staffer said.

When asked about the four deaths this year, the staffer said that increased isolation is to blame as only about 2,600 students are currently on campus. “There has always been a sense of social disconnect at IISc - even before the pandemic. With the onset of Covid-19, even that little human interaction has been lost,” the staffer said.

