Passengers severely affected over KSRTC strike

KSRTC passengers were severely affected on Friday in the wake of a strike called by the transport employees demanding they be considered government employees.

Though buses were operational in the wee hours of Friday, they were halted at 7:00 am. Drivers and conductors boycotted the work in support of the strike.

Buses heading towards Shivamogga, Davangere, Bengaluru did not allow passengers to board these buses citing inconveniences to passengers if the buses were stopped during their journey. Buses in Chitradurga depot stayed off the road.

164 buses stay off road in Davangere

Speaking to DH, KSRTC Davangere Division Controller Naveen said of the 350 buses, 164 buses were scheduled to depart to different places in the state from Davangere on Friday. However, in lieu of the strike, all 164 buses stayed off the road.

50% buses were operational in Shivamogga district. The concerned authorities said that all buses belonging to Shivamogga depot had already departed to different places. But only a few buses operated from Bhadravathi, Sagar and Honnali depots. The number of buses plying on the road was far lesser compared to regular days.