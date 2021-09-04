Photography sans flash allowed inside Mysuru Palace: JC Madhuswamy

The Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday decided to close the Lokayukta investigation against Mysuru Palace Board deputy director TS Subramanya on charges that he allowed a pre-wedding photoshoot inside the palace premises five years ago.

In 2016, the son of retired IAS officer Nandakumar B N Aditya, his fiance Navyatha and photographer of ‘Photriya Photography’ Venkatesh were accused of illegal photography inside the Mysuru Palace.

"There were two Lokayukta cases, one related to painting work and another on photography, both inside the palace. We did not find any seriousness in the cases, so it was decided to drop them," Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said.

"At one time, photography was not allowed inside the Mysuru Palace. Later, the palace board decided that photography without flash will be allowed. In this case, permission had been granted. On this technical ground, we decided not to hold the official responsible," Madhuswamy said.

"Even now people are doing photography without flash inside the palace," he said. Asked if wedding photography without flash will be inside the palace, Madhuswamy said: "I'm not saying that. What I am saying is photography is permitted, but without flash. Anybody can do that."