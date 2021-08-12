Pilferage of petroleum products: 3 arrested

The police are on the lookout for other suspects involved in the incident

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2021, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 03:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Police arrested three men for allegedly puncturing Petronet MHB Ltd’s Mangaluru-Bengaluru pipeline at Arala in Bantwal and pilfering petroleum products.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that the arrested persons included prime accused Ivan Charl Pinto (43), welders Ajith from Pacchanady Bondel and Joyel Preetham D’Souza from Kannur.

The police are on the lookout for other suspects involved in the incident.

Upon witnessing the loss of pressure during pumping of petroleum products through the pipeline on July 11, officials of the company conducted a survey and had identified a location in Arala in
Bantwal.

Narrowing down on the spot, they had found damage to the pipeline and arrangements made to drain petroleum products. Accordingly, a complaint was registered against Charl Pinto for allegedly stealing petroleum products worth Rs 40 lakh.  

The police have seized a jeep, cans used for filling diesel, and also diesel.

The prime accused  Ivan had engaged the welders Ajith and Preetham to drill a hole in the pipeline, the police officials said.

