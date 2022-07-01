Plaint against agri dept for violating tender norms

The Agriculture department has violated the government’s directive while floating tenders for various works, according to a complaint lodged with the Governor’s office.

As per the documents available with DH, the department invited tenders for various projects worth Rs 79 crore through Karnataka Housing Board.

Following the ‘40 per cent commission’ row and the complaint filed by Karnataka State Contractors Association, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had convened a meeting and issued orders to make tender packages in accordance to works that need to be done in that particular district.

Despite the order, the agriculture department has made work packages adding different districts.

For example, for the construction of a cold storage, the department has made a package including Haveri, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Koppal, Dharwad and Bagalkot. Six such packages were made.

The complaint filed with the Governor seeks cancellation of the tender notification and the work packages.

Speaking to DH, complainant Marilingegowda Mali Patil said, “The department has made packages beyond the district jurisdiction and it is a clear violation of the recent order of the Finance Department. This is causing injustice to the small contractors at the taluk level and this is to favour some contractors at the state level.”

Denying the allegations, Agriculture Minister B C Patil said that the department has not called any tenders by making packages. “We have entrusted the work to Karnataka Housing Board and we have not made any packages,” he said.