PM Modi, Nadda to decide on Karnataka CM post: S T Somashekar

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 25 2021, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 16:06 ist
S T Somashekar. Credit: DH File Photo

Mysuru District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda will take a suitable decision over the change in the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters, Somashekar said, "The PM and Nadda are monitoring the ongoing developments in the state. We will be abiding by the party's high command decision."

