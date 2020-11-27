Police detain Vatal Nagaraj on his way to protest

Police detain Vatal Nagaraj on his way to protest

Vatal Nagaraj has called for a state-wide bandh on Dec 5 against the formation of Maratha Development Corporation

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Nov 27 2020, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 15:43 ist
Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj being carried by police towards police van at Hirebagewadi village in Belagavi taluk on Friday while he was on his way to stage protest before Suvarna Vidhan Soudha opposing formation of Maratha Development Corporation. Credit: DH Photo

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj and other Kannada activists were detained by the City Police near the toll plaza at Hirebagewadi village in Belagavi taluk along the Pune-Bengaluru national highway on Friday. They were on their way to stage a protest before Suvarna Vidhan Soudha opposing the formation of Maratha Development Corporation.

Vatal Nagaraj has called for a state-wide bandh on December 5, demanding that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa withdraw the decision of the formation of Maratha Development Corporation. He had announced that he would stage a protest before Suvarna Vidhan Soudha and block the movement of traffic on the national highway.

Vatal Nagaraj’s efforts to give the police the slip by attempting to travel in an alternative vehicle did not yield results and he was detained near the toll plaza on the national highway.

Earlier, Vatal Nagaraj told reporters that the government has been allowing leaders from Maharashtra to come to Belagavi and speak whatever they want but Kannada leaders are being prevented. 

None of the activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti were externed for observing Kannada Rajyotsava as a black day on November 1, he said. Nagaraj also alleged that all politicians from Belagavi district were Marathi and  agents of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti.

BJP has been trying to woo Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for its political interests, he said.

He further alleged that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would one day sell Suvarna Vidhan Soudha too to the rich from Maharashtra and attempt to make an impression that it was in the interests of the state.

On not opposing the formation of Veershaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, Vatal did not respond.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Vatal Nagaraj
Maratha

What's Brewing

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

5 popular movies starring martial artist actors?

5 popular movies starring martial artist actors?

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

 