Police seize four tonnes of beef, two held

Police seized four tonnes of beef that was being loaded in vehicles, in the boxes meant for fish and transported to Mangaluru, near here, on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on patrol, checked a shed near Prakruti Nagar, when the miscreants escaped abandoning the vehicles.

Upon inquiring a person, who was hiding in a bush nearby, he confessed to the crime and said that the beef were being transported to Mangaluru.

Seven vehicles have been seized and two arrested. Search is on for nabbing others, police said.