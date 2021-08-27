Police suspect engineering students behind Mysuru gang rape

Mysuru Police, who are investigating the alleged gang rape case, suspected on four engineering students behind the crime.

The incident was reported late on Tuesday near Chamundi Hill, here.

A college student was allegedly raped by a gang of men. The police suspect that four engineering students, one from Tamil Nadu and three from Kerala, are suspects in the case, said an officer.

Police suspect the accused are hiding in Kerala and two teams of police have left for Kerala, he said.